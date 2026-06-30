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Stephen Pollard

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Stephen Pollard

Opinion

The press freedom group that counts dead terrorists as reporters killed by Israel

Shamed by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, who have themselves outed many supposed journalists as jihadists, the Committee to Protect Journalists is finally reviewing its list

June 30, 2026 15:23
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Mohamed Skheil, listed by CPJ as a media worker killed by Israel in Gaza, was later identified by Palestinian Islamic Jihad as one if its commanders (Image: Salo Aizenberg on X)
5 min read

If you look carefully at one of the pages of the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)’s website you’ll see a short, matter of fact statement. It’s a statement deemed so inconsequential by the CPJ that it’s not even mentioned on the organisation’s social media.

But the headline gives the game away. Far from being inconsequential, the statement issued last week (which the CPJ clearly hoped would escape much attention) is a devastating indictment of the CPJ’s claim that Israel has been systematically and deliberately killing journalists in Gaza. Which is, of course, a variation on the same theme about Israel that has been made in regard to children, last week by a report to the UNHRC, and more generally in the notion that Israel is committing genocide.

“CPJ undertakes review of its documentation of journalists killed in Israel-Gaza war since 2023”, says the headline. Sounds bland, doesn’t it? It’s checking its work, as all good journalists do. But it means something rather more. Ever since the CPJ started publishing its findings of journalists supposedly being deliberately killed by Israel there has been pushback; obviously from the Israelis but also from others who have looked into the backgrounds of some of the “journalists” whose deaths have been recorded by the CPJ as an indictment against Israel. What is clear from this work is that CPJ has been including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in its numbers of dead journalists.

CPJ has strenuously denied this. It has cast aspersions on the motives of those who have been pointing it out over the past two years and more. And – hugely damaging to Israel as it fights not just a kinetic but a global PR war – CPJ’s figures have been quoted universally as fact. Indeed, the idea that Israel has been targeting journalists to kill them has taken hold as a statement of fact, in large part due to the work and behaviour of CPJ.

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