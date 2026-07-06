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Opinion

When Gaza’s ‘dead journalists’ turn out to be terrorists, the media go quiet

The press has every right to investigate Israel’s conduct. It also has a duty to investigate how Palestinian terror groups manipulate the news – and for too long, the press vest was uncritically treated as proof of innocence

July 6, 2026 18:17
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Left: Committee to Protect Journalists lists Tarek Skheil as a media worker killed by the IDF. Right: Palestinian Islamic Jihad lists Tarek Skheil as a commander killed in action (Image: Salo Aizenberg/X)
4 min read

For over 1,000 days, the world has watched the war in the Middle East unfold through a constant stream of images, reports, videos, posts, broadcasts, and breaking-news alerts. Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, and Israel have dominated television screens, newspaper pages, YouTube channels, and social media feeds.

This has not only been a military conflict. It has been a war of images, symbols, and narratives.

Hamas, the Palestinian terror group understood this from the very first moment.

On the morning of October 7, 2023, its terrorists did not enter southern Israel with weapons alone. They carried GoPros, phones and SIM cards. They documented their own atrocities as they murdered, kidnapped, raped and burned Israeli civilians. The massacre was not merely committed. It was staged, filmed, and distributed.

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Topics:

Gaza

Israel

Hamas

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