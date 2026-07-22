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‘Jews cancel way better than feminists’: Reginald D Hunter on comeback tour after Israel joke controversy

The comedian suffered a career setback after comparing the Jewish State to an abusive partner in 2024

July 22, 2026 15:27
Hunter.jpg
Comedian Reginald D Hunter outside Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on July 7, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Mark Wood

2 min read
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Controversial American comedian Reginald D Hunter, whose career was badly damaged when he cracked a joke comparing Israel to an abusive partner, is trying to make a comeback, with fresh material about Jewish people.

Hunter hit the headlines almost two years ago when an Israeli couple was told to leave one of his Edinburgh Fringe shows after objecting to his act.

The performer, who had been a regular fixture on television comedy shows, referenced a Channel 5 documentary about domestic abuse, telling the audience: "When I saw that, I thought, my God, it's like being married to Israel."

The couple, sitting in the front row, were rounded on by other audience members when they objected by calling the joke “not funny”.

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Topics:

comedy

Edinburgh Fringe

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