Jewish ‘Queen of chess’ Judit Polgár declines nomination for Hungarian president

Hungarian chess legend Judit Polgár has said she will not accept a nomination for president, the day after the new prime minister, Péter Magyar, said he would ask her to take up the largely ceremonial role.

Announcing his intention to select Polgár on Monday, Magyar said Hungary “needs unity, peace and a president all Hungarians can be proud of”, and that her name “has been synonymous with talent and perseverance for decades”.

Polgár, who was born to Jewish-Hungarian family in Budapest, said in a Facebook post she was grateful to be asked but added: “I do not feel enough strength within me to take on the historic responsibility of uniting a divided nation, so I am unable to accept the request.

“I will do everything in my power to support a new, independent, and respected President of the Republic in achieving these goals.”