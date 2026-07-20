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She’s Jewish, the best female chess player of all time – and could be Hungary’s next president

Prime Minister Peter Magyar said his nomination of Judit Polgár was an attempt to place an admired, non-partisan public figure in the role

July 20, 2026 13:08
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Judit Polgár attends the 'Queen Of Chess' Premiere during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theater in Utah on January 27, 2026 (Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar has said he will ask grandmaster Judit Polgár, widely regarded as the greatest female chess player in history, to become Hungary's next president.

Magyar said in a Facebook post on Sunday that he would meet the Jewish former world No 1 on Monday to ask whether she would accept the nomination for the largely ceremonial role.

“Our country needs unity, peace and a president of whom all Hungarians can be proud,” Magyar wrote, describing Polgár, 49, as someone who could stand for national unity during a period of political transition.

The proposal comes after President Tamás Sulyok was forced out of office on Sunday following a constitutional amendment passed by parliament.

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