Become a Member
World

Jewish patients report nurses deliberately botching needle insertions in Australian hospitals

Investigation by The Australian features shocking testimonies about antisemitism in medical settings

July 13, 2026 11:59
GettyImages-1410001843.jpg
The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, where pro-Palestine stickers were reportedly placed an elderly Jewish patient in the hours before he died (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

4 min read
Add us as a preferred source

The Israeli government has voiced concern over a “deeply troubling” investigation into antisemitism in the Australian health service.

The report, which appeared in The Australian newspaper, featured interviews with 30 doctors, nurses, midwives and health professionals who said that since October 7 2023 anti-Israel medics had been "turning hospitals and clinics into ideological war zones instead of safe spaces”.

The report contained multiple claims that nurses were deliberately taking several attempts to insert intravenous (IV) needles into Jewish patients.

A number of interviewees cited the case of Elon Glassberg, a former IDF surgeon general, whose scheduled appearance at a medical conference in Perth last year was cancelled after anti-Israel doctors and nurses groups threatened to protest. 

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Australia

Antisemitism

Medicine

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper