On November 15, 2012, following rocket attacks launched from Gaza into southern Israel, she described Beersheba as an “occupied city” and reported that 28 “settlers” had been injured by rocket fire.

Both Beersheba and Ashkelon, which she also referenced, are located within Israel’s pre-1967 internationally recognised borders.

Six days later, reporting on projectiles fired from Lebanon, she referred to Israeli towns as “settlements” and described a rocket landing in Metula, in northern Israel, as having fallen “inside the occupied lands”.

Newly appointed head of BBC Arabic, Mayssaloun Nassar, calling Israelis 'settlers' (Credit: X) [Missing Credit]

Nassar’s work at France 24 has also come under scrutiny.

In one broadcast from 2016 about the wives of Palestinian prisoners, husbands serving life sentences in Israeli jails were referred to in Arabic as “captives” or “prisoners of war”, without any mention of the crimes for which they had been convicted.

One woman expressed pride in being the wife of the “fighter” Muhammad Muslih, who was convicted for his part in the murder of seven Israeli civilians, aged between 25 and 78, as well as three Israeli soldiers.

Another was the wife of Ahed Abu Golmi, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), who was serving a life sentence for his role in the 2001 assassination of Israeli tourism minister Rehavam Ze’evi.

Nassar’s appointment comes against the backdrop of years of controversy surrounding BBC Arabic and allegations of entrenched anti-Israel bias, particularly in its coverage of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The service has faced accusations of downplaying terrorist attacks against Israelis, adopting Hamas-inspired terminology, giving undue prominence to claims from the terrorist organisation, failing to adequately cover Israeli hostages and publishing material that has breached the BBC’s own impartiality standards.

It has also been criticised for employing contributors who have expressed extreme anti-Israel or antisemitic views without sufficient editorial challenge.

A spokesperson for the Board of Deputies of British Jews said: “This would appear to be an astonishing lapse in due diligence for the top job in the BBC’s troubled Arabic service.

“We have been repeatedly assured that the Arabic service was getting its house in order and have raised our concerns with the BBC as a matter of urgency.”

A spokesperson for the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC) said: “BBC Arabic’s appalling track record on antisemitism and bias has been well-documented for years.

“This has only worsened since October 7. Its coverage of the war in Gaza has repeatedly amplified Hamas narratives, funded by the British taxpayer and the BBC licence fee.

“Against that backdrop, the appointment of someone with her own troubling record of commentary on Israel raises serious questions about whether the BBC’s leadership has any genuine intention of addressing these issues.”

Michael Prescott, a former external adviser to the BBC’s Editorial Guidelines and Standards Committee, raised serious concerns about the service in a dossier examining its coverage. He described an apparent “desire always to believe the worst about Israel”.

BBC Arabic was forced to make 213 corrections during the first two years of the Gaza war alone.

CAMERA said the posts by Nassar it uncovered suggest that Israeli civilian victims are “invisible” to her. It said: “Against this backdrop, there is hardly any reason to believe that earning public trust in BBC Arabic is a priority for the Corporation’s management, which appointed Nassar.

“UK licence fee payers and taxpayers should have no such confidence either.”

The BBC said: “Mayssaloun was not working at the BBC at the time of these tweets in 2012 which were copied and pasted along with many others from other news outlets.”