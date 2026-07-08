Italy advances law to compensate victims of Nazi-era art looting

The Italian parliament has initiated legislation to establish a formal restitution process for looted art, a Jewish organisation said on Tuesday.
The bill, put forward last month more than eight decades after the Holocaust, would empower the Italian government to create a restitution process for art and cultural property seized, looted, or lost due to antisemitic racial persecution under Italian Fascist racial laws beginning from 1938 to 1945.
“The bill offers a historic opportunity to finally deliver justice to victims of Nazi and fascist persecution and their heirs," said Gideon Taylor, president of the World Jewish Restitution Organisation (WJRO), a Jerusalem-based non-profit, which works for the recovery of Jewish property in Europe.
“While operational and legal details remain to be resolved as the bill moves forward, this is a vital step toward creating a framework for restitution,“ he said.
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