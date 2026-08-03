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‘Israel is where the warmongers must feel the pain’ - the warning coming out of Iran

President Trump cancels strikes but fears rise that the Islamic Republic could escalate the war and attack Israel

August 3, 2026 14:24
GettyImages-2288110473.jpg
An Iranian man walks past an anti-US billboard at Enghelab Square in central Tehran on August 3, 2026.(Getty Images)

By

Ali Hamedani

4 min read
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Iran is showing no sign of moving for peace with fears rising that Tehran may escalate the war and attack Israel.

President Donald Trump cancelled planned US strikes on the Islamic Republic, raising hopes of a diplomatic end to the conflict.

The president said negotiations with Tehran will resume later on Monday but senior Iranian officials swiftly rejected this, with the Foreign Ministry’s spokesman insisting no talks were planned.

Tehran has shown little sign of viewing the US move as an opportunity for de-escalation, and the regime’s rhetoric has become increasingly confrontational.

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Topics:

Iran

IRGC

Israel

United States

Donald Trump

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