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US and Iran agree roadmap for deal to end war

Final peace set to be secured within 60 days

June 22, 2026 09:30
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Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks next to U.S. vice president JD Vance and Qatar's prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani during the Lake Lucerne Summit on Sunday (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

4 min read

The US and Iran have drawn up a roadmap to secure a permanent peace deal within 60 days.

The first round of talks in Switzerland between Washington and Tehran concluded early on Monday morning, with mediators Qatar and Pakistan saying that “encouraging progress has been made.”

In a joint statement, the mediating parties said that it was agreed to establish a High Level Committee to lead focused discussions on nuclear, sanctions and a monitoring and dispute resolution group to ensure the execution of the Memorandum of Understanding signed last week.

“The High Level Committee has agreed upon a roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days, laying the foundation for the immediate commencement of further technical talks,” the joint statement read

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Topics:

Israel

Iran

Israel Iran War

Peace

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