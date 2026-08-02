Trump cancels planned strikes on Iran as ‘parameters of a new deal’ reached

The USA has cancelled a planned attack on Iran after Tehran agreed in principle to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and negotiate an end to its nuclear programme, Donald Trump has said.
In a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, Trump said the US military was “locked and loaded” and prepared to launch an attack against the Islamic Republic with force “not seen since World War II.”
However, the US president said, Iran and other regional countries had asked Washington to hold off because “the perimeters of a deal” had been agreed. He said the proposed terms would include the “immediate, complete, and total” reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and “an end to Iran’s nuclear threat.”
Trump continued: “Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the world and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a deal.”
To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.