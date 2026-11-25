He said that the European Parliament is also “very much supporting the Palestinian communities to give them a chance to give their perspective”.

Meanwhile, he commented that Iran “is fundamentally going against our European way of life”, and mused on the “challenge” of confronting Iran’s apparent plans for nuclear weapons, saying: “Rocket missiles from Iran cannot reach New York or Chicago, but they can reach Munich.”

The CER standing committee meeting in full swing (photo: CER) [Missing Credit]

Weber, born in the German state of Bavaria in 1972, has had a distinguished career in EU affairs, where he now sits at the apex of the EPP, which is the EU’s largest political group and occupies the centre-right of the ideological spectrum. He has led the EPP since 2022, when he took over from Donald Tusk.

Elsewhere in his address, he drew on the beginnings of the European Parliament – founded in 1952, not long after the end of the Second World War – to illustrate its ability to bring about unity.

“We can see the cooperation after the Second World War, that we can establish a good future together if we see all needs, all challenges, and all responsibilities,” Weber said.

The EPP leader said the fact of the European Parliament’s first female president, Simone Veil, being an Auschwitz survivor, is “a great message about what this institution is all about.”

“We have to learn lessons,” he added, as he noted the “shocking” rise in antisemitism across Europe. “It is sad to see [these] things again happening in Europe.”

He emphasised his desire that Jews are not driven out of communal and societal life in Europe, stating their importance to the continent.

“We need all contributions from the Jewish community, from all the other communities,” he urged. “We need this common understanding about what makes us to be European at the end. You are part of this because you are an important part of this European identity.”

In response to Weber’s speech, CER president Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt – who was re-elected for a fourth consecutive term at the weekend – quoted Romano Prodi, former Italian prime minister and European Commission president, as saying that “Europe is an assembly of minorities”.

“We, as minority, feel much better in Europe with the European Union, with the European institutions, because we feel as equal European citizens with everyone else,” Goldschmidt said.

Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt (centre) at the CER standing committee meeting (photo: CER) [Missing Credit]

Earlier in the day, another Bavarian politician, Ludwig Spaenle, addressed the room of rabbis.

Spaenle has been the Bavarian state government’s Commissioner for Combatting Antisemitism since 2018. He said that it is a “great honour” that the CER relocated its headquarters to Munich in 2023.

“People are not born with antisemitic ideas,” Spaenle said. “Young people have to learn Jewish life itself. Jewish people should not appear in the school lessons only as victims of the Holocaust. Students have to learn about Jewish religion, Jewish culture, and everyday Jewish life.”

In his role, Spaenle has launched various projects in Bavaria to “preserve Jewish heritage and make it visible”.

They include photographing cemeteries to make them digitally accessible, establishing special commissioners against antisemitism at each of Bavaria’s state universities, and establishing Yad Vashem’s first education centre outside of Israel.

He also reminded the room that chanting “from the river to the sea” is punishable by law in Bavaria – which drew a round of applause – and said that the Bavarian state government adopted the IHRA definition of antisemitism in 2019, which was followed by more than 80 sporting, political, and cultural organisations in the state.

Ludwig Spaenle (right) at the CER standing committee meeting (photo: CER) [Missing Credit]

“Our message, therefore, is very simple,” Spaenle concluded. “We want Jewish life to be with all safe and strong, and we will continue to fight antisemitism wherever it appears. We have to act – not only speak.”