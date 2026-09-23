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Ireland v Israel game: Taoiseach demands apology for ‘unacceptable’ remarks about Irish football manager

ROI and Israel are set to face each other in Uefa competition on Sunday

September 23, 2026 16:02
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Israel's FA accused Heimir Hallgrimsson - pictured clearing up tennis balls bearing the Palestinian flag after a protest by fans in May - of 'ignorance, hypocrisy and stupidity' (Photo: Getty)

By

Ben Conway

3 min read
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Ireland’s Taoiseach (prime minister) has demanded Israel’s FA apologise for what he characterised as “unacceptable” remarks in response to a comment made by the ROI’s men’s national football team manager.

The Israeli Football Association accused manager Heimir Hallgrimsson of “ignorance, hypocrisy and stupidity” following the inflammatory comments he made about his side’s upcoming fixtures against Israel.

Hallgrimsson said during his squad announcement last week: “We're not playing with genocide; we're playing against genocide. We're playing against Israel; we're not playing with Israel.”

The manager, who is from Iceland, added: “Obviously we have different opinions, different strength of opinions. I think it's best to say, without going into individuals, none of us feel comfortable playing in these games but once we have decided to play them, we all stick together and play as one.”

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Topics:

Sport

Football

Ireland

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