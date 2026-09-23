Ireland v Israel game: Taoiseach demands apology for ‘unacceptable’ remarks about Irish football manager

Ireland and Israel are scheduled to play each other on Sunday and then again on October 4.

In response to Hallgrimsson, the Israeli FA said in a post on X: “[Israel has] contributed to the world and humanity in countless fields, earning an impressive number of Nobel Prizes along the way.

“Unfortunately, we have not yet found a cure for stupidity, ignorance and hypocrisy displayed by @IrelandFootball team coach. We're not playing with ignorance, hypocrisy and stupidity, we're playing against the coach who embodies them.”

We have contributed to the world and humanity in countless fields, earning an impressive number of Nobel Prizes along the way. Unfortunately, we have not yet found a cure for stupidity, ignorance and hypocrisy displayed by @IrelandFootball team coach. We’re not playing with… — ISRAEL FA (@ISRAELFA) September 21, 2026

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has since weighed in, demanding the Israeli FA “withdraw” its “unacceptable” comments.

Speaking in New York where the UN General Assembly is taking place, Martin said: “I think those are unacceptable remarks. They should be withdrawn.”

Reflecting on his own remarks, Hallgrimsson appeared to express regret for attracting media attention while his team prepares to play Kosovo on Thursday before the first game against Israel.

“From a leadership point of view, it was not clever from me to take the attention like this,” he told a press conference.

Speaking at the same press conference, Dara O’Shea, who will be standing in as captain during this round of fixtures in Nathan Collins’ absence, told reporters that the squad will hold a meeting on Friday to discuss their approach to the games against Israel.

“We’ve got to respect each other’s opinions and each other’s views and really sit down and take the time, because it deserves the time to talk about,” the defender said.

“It’s the main thing and it’s something that can’t be brushed over,” he continued. “Whatever decision that we go through as players is taken as one and everybody’s view is respected as well.”

“The good thing we have as players is when we step into the squad you’re in the international bubble straight away […] I think we’ve all tried to stay off social media as much as possible and stay together.”

Dara O'Shea playing in a World Cup qualifier against Armenia in October 2025 (photo: Charles McQuillan / Getty Images) Getty Images

The fiery exchange between Hallgrimsson and the Israeli FA is the latest flare up in a months-long saga between the two nations.

Both of the upcoming matches are being played on “neutral” territory. Sunday’s match – Israel’s “home” fixture – will take place in Hungary, which has played host to ten of Israel’s home games since the start of Israel’s war in Gaza.

The October match – Ireland’s “home” game – will be played in Serbia, with the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) citing “operational challenges that could impact on the delivery of the game on home soil”.

Protests have already taken place in Ireland over the game, with tennis balls bearing the Palestinian flag being thrown onto the pitch during a friendly between Ireland and Qatar in May.

Before that game, several Irish players, including Collins, veteran defender Séamus Coleman, and midfielder Jamie McGrath discussed the issue.

Collins said that “if individuals wanted to take a stand, we’re not going to stand against it, we’re not going to hold them back”.

Open letters about the fixtures have been signed by numerous Irish public figures. One, in May, penned by Irish Sport for Palestine, received 39 signatures, among them ten Irish footballers.

Another letter this week, from the same organisation, garnered more than 160 signatories from the Irish sporting world. It implored the players “to act collectively with conscience and refuse to participate in their upcoming games against Israel”.

In July, FAI delegates voted on whether to proceed with the two fixtures, with 75 delegates voting in favour and 32 against.

No tickets have been sold to Irish fans for either fixture; a small number are available to Israeli fans for their “home” game in Hungary.

Irish national broadcaster RTE will air the match but without commentary, punditry, or half-time analysis.

The FAI reportedly also asked Uefa to keep the nations apart in future draws, a request rejected by the European body, according FAI CEO David Courrell.