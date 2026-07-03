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Interpol hunt female suspect over Monaco bomb attack on Jewish tycoon

Anastasiia Berezovska is accused of orchestrating a blast that hospitalised Ukrainian property magnate Vadym Iermolaiev, his partner and his teenage son

July 3, 2026 11:17
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An image purporting to show Anastasiia Berezovska (Interpol)

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read

An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman wanted in connection with the bombing of the home of a Jewish business tycoon in Monaco.

The suspect, named by Interpol as Anastasiia Berezovska, is alleged to have orchestrated the bombing, which injured three people.

Monaco’s prosecutor's office said on Thursday: "An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect, who will be the subject of an Interpol Red Notice from this evening."

A Red Notice means law enforcement agencies around the world will be alerted to arrest Berezovska. She was reportedly last spotted in Germany.

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Topics:

Ukraine

Monaco

Police

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