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Jewish-Ukrainian vodka tycoon targeted in Monaco bombing

‘Typical Dnipro Jew’ Vadym Iermolaiev, his partner, and his young son were hospitalised after a blast at their luxury apartment complex on Monday

July 1, 2026 11:58
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Members of a bomb disposal team operate the day after an alleged attack involving an explosive device in the lobby of a residential building in Monaco, on June 30, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read

A prominent Jewish-Ukrainian businessman has been hospitalised after he and his family were the victims of a targeted bombing attack in Monaco.

Vadym Iermolaiev is reportedly “fighting for his life” after the blast, while his partner has had at least one leg amputated and his teenage son is said to be “badly burned”.

CCTV from their luxury apartment complex, now being examined by investigators, allegedly shows a man dropping off a backpack in the building at around 10pm on Monday, which then exploded a short time later.

Police are understood to believe that the backpack contained explosives, as well as shrapnel such as nuts and bolts, commonly known as a nail bomb.

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Topics:

Ukraine

Russia Ukraine War

Monaco

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