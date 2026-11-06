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Heartbreak as Holocaust survivor dies from injuries sustained in Bondi terror attack

Eva Geller died on Thursday aged 90 having spent past year in and out of hospital

November 6, 2026 11:13
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Eve Geller (Image: YouTube/ ABC news)

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Holocaust survivor Eva Geller has died aged 90 from complications resulting from injuries she sustained in the Bondi Beach attack nearly a year ago.

Geller was one of dozens to have been seriously injured after two gunmen opened fire on a Chanukah event on the beach on 14 December.

Her death brings the death toll from the massacre to 16.

Rabbi Aron Moss of Nefesh Synagogue said Geller, who escaped the Holocaust as a child, had remained "positive, loving, and strong throughout her life, right until the end".

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Topics:

Bondi Beach terror attack

Bondi Beach terror victims

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