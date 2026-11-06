Heartbreak as Holocaust survivor dies from injuries sustained in Bondi terror attack

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese voiced his condolences, saying the country would never forget those who "continue to carry the pain" of last year's attacks.

Rabbi Moss said: "She escaped the Holocaust as a child, eventually coming to Australia, and built a beautiful family," he said.

Her injuries from the shootings meant regular hospital treatment.

"Ever since being shot at the Bondi attack she'd been in and out of hospital, always wanting to come home. She was told she will never walk again but miraculously and with incredible determination she did walk again," said Rabbi Moss.

Geller had "came to shul this past High Holy Days with an incredible show of strength," he added.

New South Wales police said they were aware the woman had died overnight and were “now awaiting further advice and are working with the office of the Coroner".

Police said the alleged gunmen, Sajid Akram and his son Naveed Akram, were inspired by Islamic State.

Police shot dead ‌Sajid ⁠Akram at the scene, while Naveed Akram, who was also shot but survived, is facing charges including 15 counts of murder and a terror offence.

A government-backed inquiry into antisemitism in the wake of the attack is due to report on December 18.