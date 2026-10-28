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Prosecutors ask for more time in Chanukah Bondi Beach terror attack case

Naveed Akram faces 78 charges after 15 people were killed in Sydney, Australia, last year

October 28, 2026 17:11
Copy of bondi beach attack GettyImages-2252129769
Mourners look at flowers laid next to the Bondi Beach, in Sydney on December 20, 2025. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP via Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read
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Prosecutors are reviewing more than 1,500 witness statements and hundreds of hours of CCTV as they prepare their case against Bondi Beach terror attack suspect Naveed Akram.

The 25-year-old and his father Sajid – who was shot dead at the scene by police – allegedly killed 15 people after opening fire at a Chanukah celebration last year in Sydney, Australia.

At a Sydney court on Wednesday, the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions was granted more time to prepare its case against Akram.

In a public update, the agency said it had enough evidence to assess the charges, but needed more time to complete that process and consult with victims.

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Topics:

Bondi Beach terror attack

Chanukah

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