Happy 100th birthday to Mel Brooks, the boy from Brooklyn who made being Jewish cool

“The best comedy is hyperbolic, at once hard-hearted and soft-hearted, just a little bit silly, just a little bit offensive, and as black as hell,” says Howard Jacobson of Mel Brooks, on the JC’s front page today. Brooks, who celebrates his 100th birthday on Sunday, is comedy’s “greatest exponent”, according to our greatest British Jewish author.
Born in 1926 in Brooklyn, to Jewish immigrants from Gdansk and Kyiv, Brooks (originally Kaminsky) grew up in poverty and was inspired to go into showbusiness after seeing Anything Goes at the theatre aged nine. He worked in the Borscht Belt as a teenager, studied drums with jazz musician Buddy Rich, and served in the US army during the Second World War, joining the special services as a comic touring army bases. After the war he worked again in the Borscht Belt as a drummer and pianist, and then started doing stand-up. His career took off in 1949 when his friend Sid Caesar hired him to write jokes for his television show.
For JC columnist Maureen Lipman: “Mel Brooks made being Jewish cool.”
At a Jewish Book Week event in February she and Rob Rinder paid tribute to Brooks. She recalled: “Sid Caesar hired Brooks for the legendary variety programme Your Show of Shows.
To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.