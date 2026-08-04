German court rules that Israel-Nazi comparisons are protected speech

A German court has acquitted a woman who made comparisons between Israel and the Nazi Third Reich, ruling that such comments are a form of protected speech.

The woman had previously been fined €2,400 by the Ludwigshafen District Court after she was convicted on two charges of using symbols of unconstitutional organisations, according to German outlet Beck-Aktuell.

The case related to posts she shared on her Instagram story, one of which featured the Israeli and Nazi flags, including a partially visible swastika, next to one another, while the other depicted a Star of David with a swastika drawn inside.

The letter post was accompanied by the hashtags #FREEPALESTINE and #GAZAUNDERATTACK.