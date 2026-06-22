Cambridge college opens antisemitism investigation after swastika carved on bench

A Cambridge college has opened an investigation after a piece of Nazi graffiti was discovered carved into a bench in one of its buildings.
The swastika symbol was discovered earlier this month at Gonville and Caius College and reported to its senior tutor and porters, according to Varsity.
The paper’s report added that “the culprit is believed to be a Caius student or someone known to a member of the college” as the area had been closed to the public amid exam season at the time of the defacement.
In an email to students, Richard Gilbertson, the master of the college, acknowledged the “deep offence and distress” caused by the vandalism and appealed for information, adding that the college “will not tolerate acts such as this”.
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