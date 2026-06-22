Cambridge college opens antisemitism investigation after swastika carved on bench

The Gonville and Caius Students’ Union (GCSU) also held a meeting regarding the incident, discussing “antisemitism, Islamophobia, and other forms of extremism”.

GCSU President Max Ferrara told Varsity the union was looking to develop a plan to “make sure that this never happens again, and that we do not tolerate this”.

"The primary focus of the discussion was the impact of that incident and how the college community should respond to antisemitism.

"We recognise that some students questioned references to Islamophobia alongside antisemitism, and we understand why they raised that concern.

"The GCSU’s priority throughout has been to support students affected by this incident and to work constructively with the college.”

At an open meeting on the incident, Senior Tutor Andrew Spencer called it “an attack on all of us within the community”.

"I don’t want [the culprit] thrown out, I want to be able to educate them about this and why it is not acceptable,” he added.

He later told Varsity: “Caius is a place for debate and discussion […] but it shouldn’t be a place where individuals, groups, or the whole community are attacked.

"Caius has a very long and proud tradition of Jewish students, of Jewish fellows, of Jewish scholars […] it’s something that the College is extremely proud of.”