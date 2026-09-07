Become a Member
World

Gaza aid worker whose death sparked Israel-Belgium diplomatic incident suspected of being Hamas fighter

Abdallah Nabhan was an employee of Belgian state-run development agency Enabel

September 7, 2026 17:22
HRY7cX7a4AA7wJE.jpeg
Abdullah Jamal Sobhi Nabhan seen in a post on the Khanyounis Stories channel identifying him as a "mujahid" and showing him in uniform (Image: Khanyounis Stories / Telegram)

By

Mark Wood

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

The Israeli embassy in Belgium has demanded an apology from Brussels over its condemnation of an IDF airstrike which killed an aid worker after new evidence emerged indicating he was a member of Hamas.

Abdallah Nabhan, 33, and his seven year old son Jamal both died in the attack on eastern Rafah in Gaza in 2024.

The strike was immediately condemned by Belgium, whose foreign ministry summoned the Israeli ambassador to a meeting.

But in a post on X on Sunday the Israeli embassy said: “The Israeli Embassy is owed an apology! In April 2024, Abdallah Nabhan, an employee of Belgium’s development agency Enabel, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Belgium

Gaza

Israel Gaza

Hamas

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper