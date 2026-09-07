Gaza aid worker whose death sparked Israel-Belgium diplomatic incident suspected of being Hamas fighter

"Belgium summoned Israel’s ambassador, and international condemnation followed. New evidence now indicates that Nabhan was a member of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade.

Abdallah Nabhan died in an IDF attack on eastern Rafah in Gaza in 2024 (Image: Facebook) [Missing Credit]

“A channel affiliated with the brigade identified him as a ‘mujahid’ and published an image of him in uniform. Before rushing to condemn Israel, facts matter.

“Those who accused Israel then should acknowledge the evidence now. A public apology would be preferable, but a private one will also be accepted.”

Belgium summoned the Israeli ambassador over the incident, and the strike made international news. Enabel's director also gave an interview in English to al-Jazeera about the strike. pic.twitter.com/7xaxX5vUwc — Gabriel Epstein (@GabrielEpsteinX) September 4, 2026

The Telegram channel referred to by the Israeli embassy, Khanyounis Stories, has around 3,600 subscribers.

It describes itself as “A documentary space that preserves the names and stories of the martyrs of Khan Younis, while linking events to space and time, and a visual presentation that reflects the indelible impact.”

The link to Khanyounis Stories was originally posted on X on Friday by Gabriel Epstein, a senior associate at the Israel Policy Forum, a US think tank.

He wrote: “Earlier this week, a popular militant obituary channel focused on Hamas' Khan Younis brigade uploaded a poster identifying Nabhan as a mujahid and showing him in uniform. This channel frequently utilises exclusive footage and images of militants, and its obituaries are often followed by official Hamas ones within weeks.”

Epstein also posted a screenshot of a March 2025 Facebook post by a relative of Abdallah Nabhan that appeared to identify both Abdullah and his brother Ahmed as “mujahids”. The word traditionally means “someone who strives” but is now commonly used to refer to Islamic insurgents.

Facebook post by Nabhan's relative mourning him as one of the 'mujahideen' [Missing Credit]

It is understood that Israel has not verified the claim.

The Khan Younis Brigade is a military branch of Hamas which operates in the Gaza Strip.

Enabel, formerly known as Coopération Technique Belge (CTB), is the official development agency of the Belgian federal government.

Following his death the organisation described Nabhan as “a very dedicated and valued colleague”.

It said he joined Enabel in April 2020 as Business Development Officer in a European project assisting small businesses in the Gaza Strip to work in an environmentally friendly way, linking up with a Belgian Development Cooperation project aimed at helping young people find jobs.

Nabhan’s wife was left in a critical condition following the air strike and the couple’s two other children aged five and seven months sustained minor injuries.

His 65-year-old father, 35-year-old brother and his six-year-old niece also lost their lives.

The JC has approached Belgium's foreign ministry and Enabel for comment.