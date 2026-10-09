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Former UN human rights chief Navi Pillay who oversaw ‘Gaza genocide’ report wins Nobel Peace Prize

In her years at helm of UN Human Rights Council, the body delivered more resolutions condemning Israel than rest of the world combined

October 9, 2026 13:33
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South African judge Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay, chair of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel (Credit: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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Navi Pillay, the former United Nations human rights chief who oversaw a report that accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

The 85-year-old South African former UN high commissioner for human rights, who has a long record of public criticism of the Jewish state and has faced repeated allegations of bias against Israel, was chosen from 287 candidates for the award.

She was awarded for her efforts to “promote peace and international law”, said Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel committee.

“A common thread runs from her early work ⁠defending Nelson Mandela and others who stood up against ‌apartheid to ‌her service as a judge in some ‌of the key international court cases of our time,” the committee said.

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Topics:

United Nations

nobel peace prize

Nobel Prize

Israel

UN

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