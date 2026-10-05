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‘I choose life’: Former hostages reflect on the ordeal of captivity on the third anniversary of October 7

‘Thank you to the dear people of Israel, [who] did not stop fighting for us,’ said British-Israeli hostage Emily Damari

October 5, 2026 13:16
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A poster with photos of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, including Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damari (Credit: Amir Levy/Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

3 min read
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They were abducted by masked, armed terrorists, separated from loved ones and held in captivity for weeks, months or years. Today, three years on from October 7, former Israeli hostages say they have learnt to cherish life’s simplest freedoms.

Emily Damari, 30, spent 471 days as a hostage in Gaza after being taken from her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza. She was released in January 2025.

Reflecting on the ordeal, the British-Israeli, who recently married and launched a clothing line in Israel, said: “Freedom has completely changed the way I see life.

“One day in captivity feels like one week. You want to give up at every moment, but I did not.”

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Topics:

Emily Damari

Hostages

Israeli hostages

Eli Sharabi

October 7

October 7 anniversary

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