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Fire that destroyed Montreal kosher restaurant investigated as possible hate crime

‘Jewish Canadians have heard enough condemnations and promises. Now we need action,’ said B’nai Brith Canada

August 2, 2026 10:35
Noam restaurant in Montreal
The remains of the restaurant in Montreal (Photo: B’nai Brith Canada)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

2 min read
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A kosher restaurant in Montreal was destroyed by a fire on Friday night in an incident that is being investigated as a possible hate crime, according to local media.

A person was seen leaving the site of the restaurant, named Nöam, after the fire began, leading police to suspect a possible arson attack, the Montreal Gazette reported.

B’nai Brith Canada posted four images of a blackened, burnt out building.

“Last night, a suspicious fire devastated Nöam, a kosher restaurant in Montreal,” it said. “Police have not established a motive, but this incident comes against the backdrop of a much broader failure, governments have allowed a climate of intimidation, disorder and escalating threats to take hold around Jewish communities, leaving Jewish neighbourhoods, institutions and businesses increasingly exposed.”

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Topics:

Canada

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