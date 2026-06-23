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Police officer and Jewish man killed in Montreal shooting

The alleged gunman reportedly wrote a 100-page manifesto targeting women before carrying out the attack

June 23, 2026 11:36
Montreal.jpg
Paramedics near the scene of an active shooter situation on June 22, 2026, in Montreal, Canada (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

1 min read

A Jewish man and a police officer were killed on Monday when an assailant opened fire in the Côte-des-Neiges residential neighborhood in Montreal, Canada

Law enforcement personnel dispatched to the scene returned fire and killed the shooter.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs named the civilian victim as Michael (Michel) Moshe Mizrahi, “a beloved member of Montreal’s Jewish community”.

Michael Moshe Mizrahi (Council of Jewish and Israeli Relations)Michael Moshe Mizrahi (Council of Jewish and Israeli Relations)[Missing Credit]

A second police officer was also injured but was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition, The Guardian quoted police chief Fady Dagher as saying. Another civilian was mildly injured, CBC News reported.

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Topics:

Canada

Police

Shooting

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