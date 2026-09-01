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European Jewish groups open circumcision training programme amid legal crackdown

The new scheme teaches mohelim medical and sanitary techniques required to comply with local licensing rules

September 1, 2026 13:38
Copy of Circumcision-in-Israel-Brit-Milah-1320x880.webp
A Charedi mohel performs a circumcision in Mea She'arim, Israel (Image: Flash90)

By

Canaan Lidor,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

2 min read
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Two European-Jewish groups on Tuesday announced the opening of a certification programme for performers of Jewish circumcision to address legal crackdowns on the custom, prompting a top EU official to laud the move as a “credible model” for cooperation.

According to a statement by the European Jewish Association (EJA) and the Rabbinical Centre of Europe (RCE), the new programme, titled the Centre of Excellence for Religious Male Circumcision, will provide mohalim with “advanced medical and safety training, practical assessment and certification under the supervision of an international network of urologists, paediatricians, physicians and medical scientists”.

The EJA said the new initiative was set up “against the backdrop of growing legal and political challenges to Jewish religious circumcision in Belgium and other European countries”.

In May 2025, Belgian authorities searched the homes of three mohalim in Antwerp, leading to their prosecution earlier this year for allegedly violating Belgium’s legal code on surgical procedures.

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Topics:

European Union

Europe

Circumcision

Brit milah

Belgium

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