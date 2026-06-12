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Green Party discusses banning religious circumcision

Zack Polanski’s party asks members whether non-medical circumcision should be restricted to those old enough to give consent

June 12, 2026 11:56
zack polanski GettyImages-2270572280
Zack Polanski, Leader of the Green Party, speaks with residents during a visit to the Winslade Estate on April 09, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read

The Green Party is consulting members on a policy that would outlaw religious circumcision for children, according to messages reported by The Spectator.

Under Jewish law, a baby boy must be circumcised on the eighth day of his life. 

The party's Health Policy Working Group (HPWG) has launched a consultation asking members whether parents should only be allowed to consent “to an irreversible surgical procedure on a child if that procedure is medically necessary”.

Members have also been asked whether “non-therapeutic male circumcision should only be performed on children who are old enough to make an informed choice”.

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Topics:

Green Party

Circumcision

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