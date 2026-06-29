EU backs new network to tackle antisemitism and support Jewish life in Europe

The initiative was about “building the backbone of how Europe understands Jewish life and tackles antisemitism,” he said. “For JPR, being selected to help lead this work is a major vote of confidence in the approach we've developed over many years.

“The responsibility now is to work with our partners at EUI to turn that trust into something genuinely useful: better evidence, better analysis, and better policy for the future of Jewish communities across Europe and beyond.”

JPR's Dr Jonathan Boyd

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Professor Erik Jones, director of the Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies (RSC) at the EUI, said: ”The community of scholars studying contemporary antisemitism and modern Jewish life in Europe is – by necessity – multicultural, interdisciplinary, and international. They work at the cutting edges of the humanities and social sciences. And they shed important light on how we can fight antisemitism and foster Jewish life for the benefit of all Europeans.

"By working with the JPR on this major new initiative, we hope to bring that community of scholarship together across countries and disciplines, enrich the policy conversation, and strengthen European society at large.”

The EUI was set up in 1972 by the EU’s founding states to support work in the humanities and social sciences.

JPR chair David Ereira said, "This is a landmark achievement for JPR and a strong endorsement of our reputation for excellence, independence and impact. The European Commission's decision to entrust us with leading NERON is a direct result of the years of pioneering research work we have done on Jewish life and antisemitism in the UK, across Europe and around the wider world.”