EU backs new network to tackle antisemitism and support Jewish life in Europe

The launch of a new European Union-backed research network to help strengthen Jewish life and counter antisemitism on the continent was announced on Monday in Vienna.
The Network for European Research on Jewish Life and Antisemitism, known as NERON, will be co-ordinated by the UK’s Institute for Jewish Policy Research and the Florence-based European University Institute (EUI).
It is being supported by Horizon Europe, the EU’s key programme for supporting research and innovation and will bring together researchers, policy-makers, community leaders and civil society organisations.
Dr Jonathan Boyd, JPR’s executive director, said: "There has long been a gap between the challenges communities face and the quality of the data available to address them. NERON's goal is to close that gap.”
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