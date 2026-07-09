Egyptian FA official blames World Cup exit on coach's Gaza activism

An Egyptian FA official has suggested the national team’s 2026 World Cup elimination was the result of biased officiating tied to the head coach’s Palestinian political activism.

Following his country’s 3-2 loss to Argentina, EFA board member Mustafa Abu Zahra implied that controversial refereeing decisions were retaliation for coach Hossam Hassan’s vocal support for Gaza.

“Palestine is the concern of every Egyptian,” he said. “If what we went through in the match was because of Hossam Hassan’s support for the Palestinian cause, then we have gained by supporting the cause and sending a message to our brothers that we stand with them.”

That support includes Hassan's earlier decision to dedicate a victory "to all the martyrs in Gaza” after bringing a Palestinian flag on the pitch as The Pharaohs celebrated advancing to the Round of 16.