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Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée Georgina Rodríguez deletes Hebrew Instagram caption after backlash

The model and influencer subsequently replaced the Hebrew word for ‘healthy’ with a Japanese phrase

August 3, 2026 16:32
Rodriguez.jpg
Cristiano Ronaldo, his partner Georgina Rodríguez, and his son Cristiano Jr, greet the crowd during his official unveiling as an Al Nassr player at Mrsool Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 3, 2023 (Getty Images)

By

Gabrielle Apfel

1 min read
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Georgina Rodríguez, the Spanish entrepreneur, model, and social media influencer engaged to football star Cristiano Ronaldo, has deleted a Hebrew caption on an Instagram post after being subjected to fan backlash.

Rodríguez posted a video of the couple’s family holiday Mallorca, captioned with the word Hebrew “beari” meaning “healthy”.

But the clip’s caption provoked online backlash for the use of the language, primarily from anti-Israel activists.

Rodríguez has since removed the Hebrew caption and replaced it with the Japanese phrase “Shinrin-yoku”, which translates as “forest bathing”.

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