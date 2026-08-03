Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée Georgina Rodríguez deletes Hebrew Instagram caption after backlash

Georgina Rodríguez, the Spanish entrepreneur, model, and social media influencer engaged to football star Cristiano Ronaldo, has deleted a Hebrew caption on an Instagram post after being subjected to fan backlash.

Rodríguez posted a video of the couple’s family holiday Mallorca, captioned with the word Hebrew “beari” meaning “healthy”.

But the clip’s caption provoked online backlash for the use of the language, primarily from anti-Israel activists.

Rodríguez has since removed the Hebrew caption and replaced it with the Japanese phrase “Shinrin-yoku”, which translates as “forest bathing”.