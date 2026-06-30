‘Blazing Saddles’ named funniest film of all time in honour of Mel Brooks’ 100th birthday

The American Film Institute (AFI) has named Blazing Saddles as the funniest film of all time, granting it an honourary increase in rank to commemorate the 100th birthday of its director, Jewish comedy legend Mel Brooks.

The 1974 satirical comedy previously sat in sixth place on the institute’s 100 Years...100 Laughs list, behind the Marx Brothers’ 1933 classic Duck Soup.

However, in honour of Brooks’ milestone, it was bumped to the top of the list, overtaking the previous title holders, Billy Wilder’s Some Like It Hot.

Announcing the change, the AFI joked that Brooks had “long kvetched” that his film, which follows the hilarious antics of an African-American railway worker turned local sheriff on the Western Frontier who frustrates the plans of corrupt politicians, was “far funnier” than the gender-bending 1959 mobster comedy.