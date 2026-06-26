The day Mel Brooks told me his funniest-ever joke

So the 2,000-year-old man has made it 5 per cent of the way. The rest should be plain sailing.
I agreed to interview him when he was barely 80 on the understanding that he would retell, face to face, his funniest anecdote – the funniest anecdote – ever.
It concerned his years working at the busiest Jewish hotel in the Borscht Belt when he was a teenager.
His job was to fish elderly Jewish men out of the swimming pool with a giant net. Dead elderly Jewish men. Don’t go away. It gets funnier.
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