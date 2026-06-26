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Howard Jacobson

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Howard Jacobson

Opinion

The day Mel Brooks told me his funniest-ever joke

Howard Jacobson celebrates the 100th birthday of the Jewish film legend

June 26, 2026 10:40
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Mel Brooks speaks onstage at the "Spaceballs" screening during the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for TCM)
1 min read

So the 2,000-year-old man has made it 5 per cent of the way. The rest should be plain sailing.

I agreed to interview him when he was barely 80 on the understanding that he would retell, face to face, his funniest anecdote – the funniest anecdote – ever.

It concerned his years working at the busiest Jewish hotel in the Borscht Belt when he was a teenager.

His job was to fish elderly Jewish men out of the swimming pool with a giant net. Dead elderly Jewish men. Don’t go away. It gets funnier.

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Topics:

Jewish Comedy

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