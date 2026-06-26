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‘Mel Brooks’ comedy is all about fearlessness, and there’s a lesson there for UK Jews’

Comedy creator Dan Patterson tells the JC how the legendary funnyman epitomises American-Jewish confidence

June 26, 2026 11:26
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Brooks in the 1983 music video Hitler Rap

By

Nicole Lampert

3 min read

Dan Patterson can reel off Mel Brooks stories by rote: how he pursued wife Anne Bancroft (“he wouldn’t give up”), how the support of Peter Sellers turned The Producers from a flop to a hit (“he put an advert in Variety saying everyone needed to watch it”) and how he discovered Gene Wilder (“when he was working in theatre Mel said, ‘You have to be in my film The Producers.”)

For the creator of hit comedy shows including Mock the Week and Whose Line Is it Anyway? Mel was always an inspiration and a comedy hero whose work continues to give joy.

“Mel is just a comedy genius,” says Patterson. “I went to see the new production of The Producers recently and I think it’s the funniest musical ever written. It is such a clever premise – the idea that you’ve got to have something that is going to fail, so you have to have the worst idea, the worst script, the worst director is just brilliant.

“Mel’s comedy is about people, it’s about character, and you see how people change. I prefer the musical even to the film – the songs are brilliant because you learn so much about the characters through them. But Mel is also completely fearless. I love the grandeur of his ideas – you think, ‘I can’t believe he is doing this’ but it works.”

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