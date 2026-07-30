Belgian Jewish group suing government and national rail operator over death camp deportations

A Jewish group in Belgium is set to sue the country’s government and national rail operator, SNCB, for Holocaust-era collaboration.
The Nico Gunzburg Foundation (NGF) is taking the SNCB and the state to court over its cooperation with the Nazi occupation during the Second World War.
Specifically, the suit cites 28 trains, most of which were directly Auschwitz-bound, that departed from the Dossin Barracks in Mechelen, a city sitting between Brussels and Antwerp, between August 1942 and July 1944.
The passengers of those trains included roughly 25,000 Jews and several hundred Roma and Sinti. Only a few thousand of the deportees would survive.
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