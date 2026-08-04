Amsterdam Pride organisers slam fake leaflet urging attendees to report ‘IDF soldiers’

Organisers of Amsterdam Pride have condemned the circulation of fake leaflets for the event detailing the names and performance locations of Israeli artists visiting the city for the event.
The leaflets feature the logos of WorldPride and the City of Amsterdam, and call on readers to “protect your community” and “refuse to party with war criminals”.
The documents also include maps of Amsterdam and display the pictures, names, and performance locations of Jewish and Israeli artists.
A banner encouraging people to report “IDF soldiers” to RITA, an independent platform for reporting discrimination and harassment, also appears on the materials.
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