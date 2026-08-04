Amsterdam Pride organisers slam fake leaflet urging attendees to report ‘IDF soldiers’

WorldPride, the City of Amsterdam, and RITA have all confirmed they are not associated with the leaflets.

A flier distributed at Amsterdam Pride in 2026 (X/CIDI)

[Missing Credit]

A spokesperson for Amsterdam Pride told The Jerusalem Post: “This is not ours; they abused our logo and that of the municipality.”

“The Municipality of Amsterdam is naturally not the sender of this objectionable flier. We condemn this action and regret that this flier has been found in a few locations and that it is wrongly suggested that we have any involvement in this”.

Local police have also confirmed they are investigating the leaflets.

RITA declared in a statement that the usage of their logo, name, and their form for reporting were all unauthorised, and that the organisation was “not involved in the creation or distribution” of the documents.

Furthermore, it said that utilising their name and aesthetics “creates confusion” and “does not reflect what RITA stands for”.

The bottom of the leaflet includes a suggestion to “learn more” through visiting the website of the Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF), which has previously launched legal proceedings against IDF veterans holidaying abroad, accusing them of war crimes.