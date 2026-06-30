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Max Royston

By

Max Royston

Opinion

We built our own Pride when we were pushed out. This year, we march back in – on our terms

We did not return by softening who we are or by going quiet until the trouble blew over. We returned by insisting that Jews belong in queer spaces as fully and unapologetically as anyone else

June 30, 2026 16:53
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Participants and organisers of the alternative Jewish Pride event in Soho, July 6, 2025 (Credit: Elliot Franks)
3 min read

Three years ago, Jewish people were made to feel we had no place at Pride in London.

The groups who had marched for years, who had built queer Jewish life in this city brick by brick,

were effectively forced to withdraw. Organisers wouldn't guarantee our safety. They wouldn't put

their stewards through antisemitism training. And they seemed far more interested in pronouncing

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Topics:

Pride

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