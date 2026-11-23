US President Trump said on Sunday that he was inclined to resume military strikes against Iran in the new year if no agreement is reached, as indirect talks with Tehran continued.

Speaking to Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst, Trump described the Iranian negotiators as “professional tap dancers,” adding: “They talk all the time. All they do is talk, but it’s all bulls***.”

Responding to reports that Iran was preparing to challenge the US naval blockade, Trump said: “I hope they do, they’ll all be at the bottom of the sea like the rest of the navy.”

Trump told the channel that he is seeking a permanent deal with Iran that will ensure it does not acquire nuclear weapons. On Friday, he said the Iranian regime wants to make a deal, but not “a deal that’s acceptable to me”.