CBS News reported on Friday that the US and Israel are considering launching a military offensive against Iran in the near future, citing sources familiar with the discussions.
Trump told Israel’s Channel 12 on November 19 that he was “not rushing into any decision,” adding: “We will see what happens after the beginning of the year.”
His remarks came as US Central Command (Centcom) chief Admiral Brad Cooper concluded a week-long Middle East visit on Sunday, meeting senior civilian and military leaders in Israel, Qatar and Saudi Arabia to discuss regional security and continued cooperation.
In Tel Aviv on November 18, Cooper was hosted by IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir at the Kirya military headquarters and held a trilateral meeting with Mossad Director Roman Gofman, the IDF said. Zamir and Cooper led a joint situational assessment.
Cooper also met with some of the 50,000 US troops deployed in the region, recognising personnel for their contributions to combat operations against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to the military.
In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump also accused Democrats of emboldening Iran following their victories in the November 3 midterm elections. He claimed Tehran views Democrats as “weak, ineffective, and country-destroying” and had consequently intensified its attacks.
Trump said Iran had launched more drones and missiles over the past week than at any point in more than a year. “Don’t worry, they’ve all been knocked down, and done no damage,” he wrote. The claim could not be independently verified.
He also blamed the Democratic victories for declining stock markets and accused Democrats and Iran of working to keep oil prices elevated. Trump said oil prices had since dropped by a record amount, adding: “Too bad the Voters didn’t understand this before they pulled the trigger, but the whole Election was very ‘strange’.”