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David Harris

By

David Harris

Opinion

US midterms exposed frightening new reality for American Jews – time to unite and fight back

With hostility towards Israel growing on both sides of the political divide, and some, like Dana Nessel, even suggesting that an entire people should sacrifice their own security for the greater good, the warning signs could hardly be clearer

November 9, 2026 17:06
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Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on August 21, 2024 (Image: Getty Images)
4 min read
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In the United States, November 3 was Election Day. The results were seismic.

The repudiation of President Trump and his party was unmistakable. For Democrats, victory brought exultation, but also fresh questions about the party’s direction and the growing influence of its far-left wing. For Republicans, defeat unleashed recriminations about their leadership, their message, and their future.

And the Jewish community was directly affected. How could it not be when Jews, Zionism, Israel, the US-Israel partnership, and antisemitism were frequent subjects of discussion and debate?

Ground zero was Michigan, where the Senate race between Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers drew intense national attention.

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Topics:

Democrats

Republicans

US Jewry

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