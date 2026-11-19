The head of US Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper, visited Israel on Wednesday for talks with IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir and Mossad director Roman Gofman, as Israel remains on high alert over the possibility of renewed military action against Iran.

Cooper’s visit included a joint strategic assessment with senior Israeli military commanders, focusing on regional developments, shared security challenges and closer operational coordination between the two militaries.

The participants "addressed the importance of deepening strategic and operational cooperation between the two militaries, strengthening coordination, and enhancing joint readiness to address a range of scenarios," the IDF said in a statement.

The visit comes as Israel awaits a decision from US President Donald Trump on whether to authorise further military action against Iran.