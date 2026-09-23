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New York Times sued by shareholders over ‘anti-Israel coverage’

A Jewish whistleblower, cited by the suit, alleged that she repeatedly raised concerns internally but was largely dismissed

September 23, 2026 17:14
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Front view of the New York Times Building on the west side of Midtown Manhattan in New York City (Image: Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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The New York Times is reportedly being sued by its own shareholders over allegations of bias in its coverage of Israel and the Gaza War.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday in New York County Supreme Court by the State Board of Administration of Florida (SBA) and the National Centre for Public Policy Research (NCPPR), according to The Free Press.

The shareholders are reportedly seeking access to internal company records which they claim the Times has refused to hand over for four months.

Most of the requested material apparently relates to the newspaper’s coverage of the Gaza War and its handling of controversial stories, corrections and editorial complaints.

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Topics:

New York Times

Media

USA

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