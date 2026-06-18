NYT probes Israeli ‘rape dog’ claim author Nicholas Kristof for failing to disclose donors

The New York Times has opened an investigation into its columnist Nicholas Kristof after it was reported that he wrote about individuals who donated to his political campaign without disclosing this information.

Fox News reported the investigation this week, adding that Kristof “spent years questioning everyone else’s integrity; now his own is under review.”

Kristof briefly left the Times in 2021 to run for governor of Oregon. After his failed bid, the newspaper welcomed him back a year later, stating that the columnist would refrain from writing about donors to his campaign or would disclose his relationship with them, aligned with the newspaper’s strict rules about its journalists and political activism.

“Previous political donations made by some people Nick Kristof mentioned in his columns should have been made clearer to readers. Editors from Times Opinion are reviewing these articles to determine further clarifications for readers,” a Times spokesperson told Fox News.