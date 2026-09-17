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New York Times deletes claim Israelis ‘view themselves as the victims of October 7’

The paper also rejected allegations of bias in its coverage of Israel, claiming that a peer-reviewed study of the topic had ‘cherry picked’ data

September 17, 2026 19:51
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Front view of the New York Times Building on the west side of Midtown Manhattan in New York City (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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The New York Times has removed a line in an article that had previously claimed that Israelis “view themselves as the victims of October 7”.

The article in question was originally published on Monday and concerned the new Naza documentary, which accuses the IDF of indiscriminately killing Palestinian civilians using AI-powered systems, a claim the IDF has since strongly denied.

The full paragraph in the Times piece read: “Israelis are deeply divided over how to apportion blame for the policy, military and intelligence failures that preceded the attack and the war. But Israelis still largely view themselves as the victims of October 7.”

Media watchdog the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis (Camera) told the Times of Israel: “Implying Israelis falsely view themselves as victims while downplaying October 7 ignores basic reality.

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