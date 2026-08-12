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Joshua Kushner and Bob Iger buy LA Lakers for £8bn

Kushner was previously reported to be in talks to lead Fifa President Gianni Infantino’s ill-fated plan to sell of stakes in football’s premier tournaments

August 12, 2026 16:11
Lakers.jpg
The Los Angeles Lakers logo on the court before a game against the Golden State Warriors at the Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read
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Jewish businessmen Joshua Kushner and Bob Iger have reportedly purchased the iconic LA Lakers basketball franchise for £8.8 billion ($12 billion).

Per NBC News, the pair directly confirmed the sale on Wednesday after it was reported by ESPN, with a separate source “familiar with the matter” providing the price tag figure.

"As lifelong NBA fans, we are deeply honoured for the opportunity to become stewards of the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most iconic sports franchises in the world,” they told the outlet.

"We have immense respect for the leadership and vision of Jerry and Jeanie Buss.

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Topics:

Basketball

Jared Kushner

Sport

Business

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