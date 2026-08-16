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Arrest after man ‘storms bimah’ in attack during Shabbat service at Manhattan synagogue

Police charged Larry Montes with 14 offences after he allegedly hit a woman and headbutted a guard

August 16, 2026 10:37
Central_Synagogue,_Lexington_Avenue_NYC.jpg
Central Synagogue, Lexington Avenue NYC (By Kenneth C. Zirkel / Wikimedia)

By

JC Reporter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

4 min read
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A man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked and abused congregants attending a Shabbat service at Central Synagogue in Manhattan on Friday night.

Police charged Larry Montes, 46, with 14 offences including six hate crimes after he allegedly hit a 63-year-old woman and headbutted a 65-year-old security guard at the synagogue.

The incident took place shortly after 6pm during Shabbat services, and officers were told that the suspect "began acting in an irate way and disrupted a service", the New York Police Department said.

"As security was escorting the male out, he struck a 63-year-old female, causing a small laceration and pain to her lip and right forearm. Additionally, the male spat on and headbutted a 65-year-old security guard."

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Topics:

Synagogues

New York

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