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Mamdani accused of excluding prominent rabbis from Jewish community roundtable

One rabbi called the New York mayor’s decision not to invite the New York Board of Rabbis ‘classic Mamdani’

August 11, 2026 11:08
Mamdani.jpg
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference on Universal Child Care at Bedrock Preschool in the Bronx on August 4, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Rikki Zagelbaum,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

1 min read
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The New York Board of Rabbis has claimed its members were not invited to a roundtable discussion that New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani held with the city’s prominent rabbis on Monday.

A spokesperson for the board, which represents more than 750 rabbis across religious denominations in the New York area, told JNS it was baffled by the exclusion, with one rabbi calling it “classic Mamdani”.

“I don’t know who he went through,” they said. “He didn’t go through us. We had nothing to do with it.”

Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz, of Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun, a Modern Orthodox synagogue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, told JNS that he was not invited to the meeting.

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Topics:

Zohran Mamdani

New York

Rabbis

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