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Man ‘shouting Allahu Akbar’ stabs Jew leaving New York synagogue on Tisha B’Av

The 50-year-old victim was hospitalised but remains in a stable condition

July 24, 2026 12:26
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New York Police Car.

By

Jessica Russak-Hoffman,

Menachem Wecker,

Jewish News Syndicate

3 min read
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A Jewish man leaving a Manhattan synagogue after attending a prayer service on Thursday was stabbed in the chest with a screwdriver by an assailant reportedly shouting “Allahu Akbar”.

The attack, which took place on Tisha B’Av, the day of fasting to mourn tragedies that have befallen the Jewish people in history, has shaken New York’s Jewish communities.

The alleged attacker, Raul Morales, 51, was reported to have first set upon a 57-year-old Asian man near West 84th Street and Central Park West, stabbing him in the back with a knife at around 1:30 pm.

He then headed to Amsterdam Avenue and West 86th Street, and attacked the 50-year-old shul-goer, who was wearing a kippah at the time.

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New York

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