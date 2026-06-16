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‘Zionism achieved by extreme violence and impunity’, NHS doctor tells tribunal

Dr Nadeem Crowe posted online suggesting that ‘British Jews should consider how genuine their connection with Israel actually is’

June 16, 2026 16:23
Crowe.png
Dr Nadeem Crowe (Instagram/NadeemCrowe)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

3 min read

A British-Jordanian doctor has said Zionism is achieved by “extreme violence” and “impunity” during his lawsuit alleging discrimination by an NHS trust that suspended him after he criticised Israel on social media.

Dr Nadeem Crowe, who has Palestinian family and friends, called Israel and its military “terrorists” and Hamas “freedom fighters” on his personal X account in his free time, a central London employment tribunal has heard.

The A&E bank doctor was suspended mid-shift at the Royal Free Hospital, Camden, north London, in August 2024 after a colleague complained about his comments, the panel was told.

Crowe was not immediately given details of the allegation and was left “for a day and a night to worry that I might have harmed a patient”, he said in his witness statement.

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Topics:

NHS

Anti-Zionism

Hamas

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