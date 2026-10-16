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Wife of UK national security adviser accused of ‘gobsmacking’ support for Palestine Action

Downing Street has distanced itself from Sarah Helm’s comments, saying she ‘does not represent the government in any capacity’

October 16, 2026 16:46
Powell.jpg
National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell in Downing Street on October 24, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read
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Downing Street has distanced itself from comments made by the wife of the prime minister’s national security adviser after she was accused of backing the banned protest group Palestine Action.

Sarah Helm, who is married to Jonathan Powell, posted on X on Thursday: “God help us authors who support Palestine and Palestine Action.”

The group’s proscription, which began on July 5, 2025, made membership or encouragement of support of the direct action group a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

A spokesperson for the Campaign Against Antisemitism said: “This is gobsmacking… [and] raises extremely serious questions for Jonathan Powell and the government.

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Topics:

Palestine Action

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