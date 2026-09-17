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‘We need the spirit of Cable Street today’ – family members still remember the battle, 90 years on

‘Coming from pogroms, they thought they were relatively safe in London, but when they realised they weren’t, they stood up for themselves’

September 17, 2026 08:00
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Alex Hayes, 60, and Debbie Lee, 61, remembering their parents and grandparents

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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Nearly 90 years on from the Battle of Cable Street, a group of people gathered in the East End to remember the part their parents and grandparents played in fighting the fascists who wanted to march through a Jewish neighbourhood. 

It was a far cry from the violent scenes that unfolded on October 4, 1936, but many taking part in the event, organised by Cable Street Jews 90, stressed that the threat that Jews faced in 1936 is still present. 

Shirley Mckeon, 75, from Sidcup, was commemorating her father Isidore Yasnitz and her mother Victoria Rand. Yasnitz, a tailor from Bethnal Green, was 17 years old when he helped barricade the street as Oswald Mosley’s Blackshirts attempted to march through. Rand, from Stepney, was just 15.

“My father said it was scary,” said Mckeon. “They were running. The police horses were there. They were battling it. It was really frightening and very, very violent.” Around 175 people were injured in the ensuing violence. But Mckeon said the overriding message was one of unity and community. 

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Topics:

Cable Street

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