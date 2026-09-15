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90 years after Battle of Cable Street, Jews still face ‘the same ugly brutality and racism’, says government minister

Communities minister Florence Eshalomi was speaking during a debate before the anniversary on October 4

September 15, 2026 16:26
Image 15-09-2026 at 13.31.jpeg
Communities minister Florence Eshalomi MP (Image: Parliament TV).

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

3 min read
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Jewish people continue to face “ugly brutality and racism” 90 years on from the Battle of Cable Street, a government minister told the House of Commons.

The comments were made at a debate commemorating the 90th anniversary of the day the local Jewish community and allies resisted British fascist leader Oswald Mosley and his supporters’ attempt to march through what was then a heavily Jewish area in London’s East End.

The discussion was brought by Apsana Begum MP, left-wing Labour MP for Poplar and Limehouse, which contains Cable Street, ahead of events commemorating the clashes on October 4, 1936.

Parliament will be in recess on that day this year.

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Topics:

Cable Street

Parliament

House of Commons

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